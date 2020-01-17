Hundreds of women will take to the streets around the First Coast on Saturday as part of this year’s Women's March Rally and March.

The event's theme for 2020 is 'United for Change' and the organizers hope the event will "engage and unite our community... United for Change in 2020."

Jacksonville

The event will start at 11 a.m. and feature a rally in Hemming Plaza with music from Mama Blue and guest speakers including Florida State Senator Audrey Gibson, Florida State Rep. Tracie Davis, Donna Deegan, Candidate US House District 4 plus many more.

The march will start at Hemming Plaza and proceed to the Duval County Courthouse. The march will be on the sidewalk with a gathering at the courthouse.

Flagler

Assembly will begin at 11 a.m. at Wadsworth Park located at 2200 Moody Bouelvard in Flagler Beach.

The keynote speaker will be Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, who has served as a foreign policy strategist, member of the national security council, deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs.

The march will commence at noon and proceed eastward over the bridge to A1A.

