Florida women safe after crashing into retention pond in front of Sonic restaurant

Witnesses told deputies a car exited the Sonic drive-thru, crashed into a fence, and landed into a 3-foot deep retention pond in front of the restaurant.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are safe after their vehicle crashed into a retention pond while leaving a Sonic drive thru, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Several 911 calls were made at approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a car in a retention pond at a Sonic Restaurant on Temple Avenue in Starke.

Deputies say three bystanders jumped into action to help the women inside the vehicle.

Delma Crawford, 81, was identified by deputies as the driver and Deborah Sapp, 81, was the passenger at the time of the crash.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they carried the women from the pond to the Sonic picnic tables and checked them for injuries.

The Starke Police Department and Bradford County Fire and Rescue also responded.

After investigating, Starke Police said Crawford accidently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, launching the car forward into the retention pond.

The women were taken to the hospital as a precaution and no one else was hurt as a result of the crash, deputies say.

The vehicle was quickly removed from the pond and deputies did not issue any citations.