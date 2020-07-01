JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Donna Handforth's North Jacksonville home is modest and looks nothing like a store. And Handforth, who is between jobs, does not operate a business from her home.

"I am completely freaking out," she said," I have received a dozen calls."

Now she is working to have her home address and phone number removed from a suspicious website that claims it is based in her home.

"I am working to get the site taken down," she said.

Handforth said she discovered the problem after a phone call from a customer about the items listed on the website.

"I've had a people calling me from Jacksonville, Michigan, Wisconsin all over the country," Handforth said.

The website in question is called Arca-home.com. Listed on its web page are products for sale, from toys to snow blowers. But how did it end up using her address and phone number as its store?

She said she applied for a job on a website and now she believes that her information was taken from the resume she posted online.

She said she sent Arca-home an email and it bounced back, and when she tried their other social links, like Facebook and Instagram, they did not work.

On Your Side contacted ICANN and WHOIS to learn more about Arca-home.

The domain is registered with NameCheap.com and it was created Dec. 12, but there was no other information about the company.

Handforth has filed a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. She wants to make it clear she is not connected to the suspicious website.

"The bottom line is you need to be careful when you are shopping online," she said.

And she has changed the answering message for future callers:

"If you are calling in reference to the Arca-home website, the website is a fraud. They are using my phone number and address without authorization and I'm in no way affiliated with them. Do not provide them with any of your information, I am working to get the site taken down. If you are calling for Donna Handforth please leave a message."

This raises the question who can you trust on the internet?

If you're not tech-savvy and know how to check URL's or the websites ICANN or WHOIS for proper registration, check the site's links to see if they work. Check for customer reviews. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true.

Bottom line: verify, then trust.



