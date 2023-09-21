Woman with dementia missing after hitchhiking from Flagler County to Jacksonville

Theresa Lynn Hedrick may be in danger. She was dropped off in the 400 block of Pecan Park Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Theresa Lynn Hedrick, 65, is missing in the Jacksonville area Thursday night. Police say she was hitchhiked from Flagler County to Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Her family says she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Hedrick was last seen in the 400 block of Pecan Park Road. Police believe she is trying to travel north.

She is 5'3 and 200 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, blue or black pants and white sneakers.

If you know where she is, call 904-630-0500 or 911.