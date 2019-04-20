Sandra Owsley’s marked the opening this week of her own 7-Eleven store, a longtime dream of hers with raffle prizes, face painting and $5,000 charity donation.

As a part of the W.E. Take the Lead contest which is exclusive to women entrepreneurs, Owsley went through a eight-month, multi-phase contest that required her to submit a franchise application, meet the 7-Eleven franchising qualifications, go to preliminary interviews, submit a video, have a hands-on experience in-store, and a final one-on-one interview with 7‑Eleven leadership.

Whoever wins the contest is allowed to choose any of the company’s corporate-operated 7‑Eleven stores available in the United States.

After winning the contest, Owsley was given a waiver for her franchise fee, valued at up to $190,000. According to the Duval County Property Appraiser, the value of the property is $1,649,400.

For Owsley, owning a 7-Eleven isn’t really about the money, it’s about building an important place in the community.

“7-Eleven was the largest convenience store around my neighborhood and an important part of my childhood,” said Owsley, a Florida native. “I want bring bring those same warm feelings and memories to my community.”

To celebrate the 7-Eleven grand opening, Owsley had a ribbon cutting ceremony, face painting and games for kids, snacks and raffle prizes.

Owsley also celebrated by giving a check of $5,000 by Project A Game, 7-Eleven’s outreach program that supports children’s development, to Garden City Elementary, Owsley’s charity of choice.

Owsley has been in the convenience store industry for 20 years. She outside of work she said she enjoys volunteering and spending time at her church.

The former company-operated store, now Owsley’s 7-Eleven, is located at 11900 Lem Turner Road.

