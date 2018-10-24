A Palatka woman is warning others after she bought a child’s Jaguars jersey from what she believed to be the team’s official website, only to receive a knockoff.

Angela Little posted her story to Facebook along with photos, which show a Calais Campbell jersey with poor stitching and off-coloring on the fabric with Campbell’s name. Little said she became suspicious when the jersey shipped from China and she has been unable to return it.

A Jaguars representative told First Coast News the team’s fan experience and legal teams are aware of Little’s experience and have been looking into it.

A statement read, in part:

“The site this fan visited is NOT affiliated with the Jaguars and our legal department is already working with the NFL to investigate it for potential fraudulent activity. Fans should avoid this site as it is not connected with the Jaguars or the NFL in any way.”

This is the real official Jaguars merchandise site, which connects customers directly to Jacksonville-based Fanatics.

“I have heard horror stories of that,” Christopher Benfield, manager of Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach, said of people purchasing fraudulent sports attire. “We go through an actual buyer with Nike who partners with us, who gives us this product. So this is through an authenticated seller.”

Benfield said authentic jerseys can run into the triple digits, and warned that if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“If it feels cheaply made or if the stitching seems to be loose or even if it’s not congruent, if the stitching isn’t the same on every single part of the shirt, that’s something you need to look out for,” Benfield said. “If the NFL [badge] isn’t on there and it’s loose maybe or it’s faded or it’s crooked, that’s something you want to pay attention to.”

