A woman is miraculously uninjured after colliding with an Amtrak train in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 6:35 a.m. a woman driving a small car swerved to miss a crossing arm that was down at the train tracks located at the intersection of Moncrief Road West and Federal Street.

As she swerved to miss the crossing arm she collided between the two front engines of the train, which police said was traveling at about 45 miles per hour.

The train's two engines were decoupled from the impact and the woman's front end of the car was ripped off. The rest of the car which contained the woman spun off of the train and away from the tracks, JSO said.

Police said the woman was able to walk away from this incident with no injuries.

“If it would have been a half a second more, we’d have a different conversation," Sgt. Terry Jones said.