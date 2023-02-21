'I went about 10 to 15 feet in the air:' Woman, toddler recovering after getting hit by car in Jacksonville

Taylor and her two-year-old daughter are both still in the hospital more than a week after the accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is sending a warning to other drivers and pedestrians, after she and her two-year-old daughter were struck on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on Feb 16. According to the police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a car was traveling south on Roosevelt Blvd in the right lane.

That car attempted to switch to the center lane when the driver observed a vehicle stopped with the hazard lights on in the right lane.

The police report states Ashlee Taylor and her 2-year-old daughter walked in front of the car, and the driver could not stop on time.

Taylor says it was her car stopped in the right lane. She had run out of gas, left her car in the road with hazards on and ran across the street to a gas station. It was on the way back when she was hit.

“I went about 10 to 15 feet in the air with my daughter, whenever we got hit,” Taylor said.

Taylor and her two-year-old daughter are both still in the hospital more than a week after the accident. Taylor has had multiple surgeries. Her daughter is still wearing a neck brace.

Taylor says she didn’t see the car until it was too late.

“I seen her like, very like last second as I was getting hit, when we first were going across," Taylor said.

Taylor says after her accident she realized how dangerous Jacksonville roads are.

Jacksonville has been ranked the 6th worst US city for high pedestrian fatality rates according to a national report.

Data from the Florida department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows pedestrian accidents have increased by 30-percent over the last 3 years.

Taylor says her story is a stark reminder for both drivers and pedestrians to pay attention.

“I think if anything like people just need, really need to pay attention...That was life changing for that lady and my daughter and I have a long recovery road, you know, ahead of us. And, you know, all three of us suffered that day. It impacted all three of our lives that day.