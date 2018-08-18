Police are looking for a woman caught on camera Friday stealing a donation jar meant for the family of Heidy Villanueva, a little girl who was shot and killed on 103rd Street last weekend.
The theft occurred at El Tapatio, the restaurant where Heidy's mother worked and where the child was killed by a stray bullet.
The jar contained around $600, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says the suspect appears to be a white female, 35-45 years old with blonde hair.
Donations can still be made to the family's GoFundMe account. All proceeds will go toward sending Heidy back to her home country of Honduras for burial.
If you have any information on this theft, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.