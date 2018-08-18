Police are looking for a woman caught on camera Friday stealing a donation jar meant for the family of Heidy Villanueva, a little girl who was shot and killed on 103rd Street last weekend.

The theft occurred at El Tapatio, the restaurant where Heidy's mother worked and where the child was killed by a stray bullet.

Help. Still can’t believe what this owner showed me last night. @FCN2go @JSOPIO seeks identity from the El Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd St. Subject is seen taking donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, shot and killed recently. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS pic.twitter.com/LsQnpwU4TP — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) August 18, 2018

The jar contained around $600, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the suspect appears to be a white female, 35-45 years old with blonde hair.

Donations can still be made to the family's GoFundMe account. All proceeds will go toward sending Heidy back to her home country of Honduras for burial.

#JSO seeks identity of grand theft suspect from the El Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd St. Subject is seen taking donation jar for the family of Heydi Rivas-Villanueva who was shot and killed recently. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS with info. For video: https://t.co/oUSMXmig88 pic.twitter.com/9TditlXFfW — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 18, 2018

If you have any information on this theft, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

