Woman killed in early morning Jacksonville Heights area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in the Jacksonville Heights area, early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m.. When they arrived, police found a woman in her 30's who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood to look for any witnesses or video surveillance. This is an active investigation.