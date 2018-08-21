A woman was shot outside a gas station Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident on Garden Street started when two groups of individuals in separate vehicles got into a dispute, said JSO. The parties left the area but the dispute still escalated near the Racetrack gas station in the 9900 block of New Kings Road where one group began shooting at the other.

The woman was shot in her upper body at the gas station. It remains unknown if she was a bystander or was involved with either group. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a white SUV believed to be involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

