Woman shot while driving on Jacksonville's Southwest side, no arrests made

Police say one of the bullets passed through the vehicle’s windshield and struck the driver’s hand.

A woman is expected to be OK after being shot in the hand while driving down the road in Southwest Jacksonville early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:36 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a report that a person had been shot near Old Middleburg Road and 103rd Street.

Upon arrival, officers and JFRD found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. Rescue crews provided care to help stabilize the woman and then took her to a nearby hospital.

The preliminary information appears that the woman was driving a truck near the area of Yellow Water Road and Normandy Boulevard with her friend when her vehicle was shot at multiple times.

Police say one of the bullets passed through the vehicle’s windshield and struck the driver’s hand. According to medical personnel, the injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

The truck’s passenger was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

The Violent Crimes Unit has been notified and will be taking the lead in the investigation and will try to determine what occurred.