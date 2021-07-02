Woman shot during argument at block party on Hart Street, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot during an argument at a block party Friday evening.
JSO said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Hart Street around 6:46 p.m.
Police investigation revealed that there was a block party going on in the area.
A woman got into an argument with an unknown person, according to police.
JSO said someone pulled out a gun and shot the woman during the argument. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time police believe all parties involved have been detained.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.