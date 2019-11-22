JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's not the start of the holiday shopping season Teri Tyer expected.

She says someone broke into her vehicle and took about $500 worth of gifts while she was at dinner at the St. Johns Town Center.

Tyer parked outside the Ballard Designs store and later returned to find her window shattered. A day later, glass was still visible in the parking lot.

"I have no idea why I was targeted other than I had obviously new items in shopping bags in my car," Tyer told First Coast News.

The gifts were left in the front and back seats and she admits they were not well hidden, leading to a quick snatch and grab that may have been avoided if she used the trunk.

"I had another option and I think if I would have done that, it would have been possibly preventable," she said.

Police urge you to always keep your valuables out of public view and if you need to make multiples stops, put your gifts in the trunk.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime map shows five cases of larceny at and around the Town Center during the past week.

Tyer hopes her misfortune can help other families not become victims of a Grinch looking to steal your stuff.