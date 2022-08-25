Woman sentenced to 8 years after fatal 2019 'road rage duel' in Jacksonville

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ana Jimenez pursued 60-year-old James David Robinson after he struck her Honda Civic.

A woman who pursued another driver in a high-speed "road rage duel" back in 2019 was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty Tuesday.

Ana Jimenez, 25, will follow her sentence with seven years of probation and 200 community service hours, court record indicate.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on April 11, Jimenez pursued 60-year-old James David Robinson after he struck her Honda Civic with his Chevy Suburban and fled.

Jimenez called 911 to report the initial crash, which occurred in the parking lot of a Target on San Jose Boulevard but continued to chase Robinson’s SUV.

FHP says Robinson struck another vehicle near Interstate 295, then continued across the Buckman Bridge. Both cars were weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, FHP says, before exiting onto Roosevelt Boulevard, hitting each other several times.

According to FHP, Robinson eventually crossed the median near NAS Jax, hitting a pickup truck and two other SUVs in the oncoming lane. Robinson was declared dead at the scene.

Court record shows Robinson had three convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and was labeled a habitual offender. Jimenez had one driving infraction for improper backing, interfering with traffic at the time of the crash.

According to FHP, Jimenez ignored instructions by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to pull over, "continuing to drive recklessly and endangering the lives of other drivers and individuals.”