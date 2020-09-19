Woman sells her house after waiting on March unemployment payments

Some refer to this as the "3-29 glitch," saying they’ve connected with hundreds of people who filed toward the end of March and are having the exact same problems.

Some unemployed Floridians who applied for benefits in March say they have yet to receive all of their benefits owed to them.

Kris Bennett and Rachelle Corridan refer to this as the 3-29 glitch, saying they’ve connected with hundreds of people who filed toward the end of March and are having the exact same problems.

“It’s just been problem, after problem, after problem,” Bennett said. “Thousands of people are in that hole that are struggling the same way as I am.”

“It seems like that 3-29 start date week, there was a black hole where if you filed then, you were basically put on hold,” Corridan said.

Many people have made it out of that hole, but Bennett and Corridan haven’t. Their lives are falling apart because of it. Bennett had her car repossessed as she couldn’t make the payments.

“I actually sold my home and am living with a really close friend,” Corridan said.

Corridan decided to sell her home so she and her daughter could have money for food and keep her car

“Right now it’s really scary,” Corridan said. “There’s just enough to pay for the basic things.”

Benneett and Corridan have made thousands of calls and emails to DEO, but no one can give them answers.