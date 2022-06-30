Woman killed on I-10 in Jacksonville identified by family member

The mother of A’Ryshanae McTear, 26, confirmed she was the one walking within the outside travel lane of I-10 westbound when she was struck by a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young woman killed in a crash in the Murray Hill area early Saturday morning has been identified by her family.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says two vehicles were traveling westbound on I-10 near Mcduff Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking within the outside travel lane of I-10 westbound when the right side of one of the vehicle's collided with the pedestrian.

The front of the second vehicle then collided with the pedestrian as well.