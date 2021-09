The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after a jet ski accident Sunday evening on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The accident happened at about 6:54 p.m. just south of the J. Turner Butler Bridge, according to Chad Weber of the Florida Wildlife Commission.

The woman, who was a passenger on the jet ski, died from head injuries. The cause of the accident has not been released.

There were no other injuries, Weber said.