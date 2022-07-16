Police: Woman killed in Woodstock area hit and run crash

Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, an adult woman was crossing the Edgewood Avenue North at the intersection with Broadway Avenue when she was hit by a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was killed in a hit and run crash late Friday night in the Woodstock area, police said.

Around 10:00 p.m., an adult woman was crossing the Edgewood Avenue North at the intersection with Broadway Avenue when she was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

The car involved left the scene immediately after the crash. Investigators believe the car might be a red four door sedan.