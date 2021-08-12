Woman killed in I-95 crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in St. Johns County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An SUV was traveling south on I-95 just north of International Golf Parkway while in the center lane at around 2:28 p.m.
For unknown reasons, the SUV left the roadway and drove onto the side of the road before striking a tree.
A total of five people were inside of the SUV and one of the passengers was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said.
The deceased passenger was identified as a 35-year-old woman.
The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while two other passengers suffered critical injuries during the crash.
Everyone involved in the crash was from Rocky Mount, North Carolina.