Woman killed in I-95 crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead and multiple people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in St. Johns County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV was traveling south on I-95 just north of International Golf Parkway while in the center lane at around 2:28 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the SUV left the roadway and drove onto the side of the road before striking a tree.

A total of five people were inside of the SUV and one of the passengers was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said.

The deceased passenger was identified as a 35-year-old woman.

The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while two other passengers suffered critical injuries during the crash.