Woman killed in Old St. Augustine Road crash identified by family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was killed in an early morning car crash on Friday while another passenger was seriously injured, according to Jacksonville police.

JSO's Sergeant Hungerford said it was a single car crash that happened at approximately 3:03 a.m. A four-door sedan was travelling southbound on Old St. Augustine Road and left the roadway just after Loretto Road, striking a utility pole.

The front passenger, who was in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other passenger, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the backseat passenger is in their 40s.

Family has identified Evelyn Galvin as the woman who was killed in the crash. She was born in Jacksonville in 1927.

"She moved back to Ponte Vedra Beach 25 years ago and lived her last days in Jacksonville. She had an amazing life," her niece, Kim Turner, told First Coast News.

JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the crash. Police say the crash took out power to the traffic signal at Old St. Augustine Road and Loretto Road. JEA is working on scene and said power should be restored to the traffic signal within the next couple of hours.