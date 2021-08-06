Woman injured after trying to avoid dog on her motorcycle

The crash happened at around 4:35 p.m. on County Road 308 in Putnam County.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after trying to avoid a dog running across a Putnam County road Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old female, was traveling east on County Road 308 at around 4:35 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Near Trigger Trail, a dog ran out in front of the motorcycle, causing the woman to lose control of it.