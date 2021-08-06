Woman injured after trying to avoid dog on her motorcycle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story dated June 18, 2021.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after trying to avoid a dog running across a Putnam County road Friday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old female, was traveling east on County Road 308 at around 4:35 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Near Trigger Trail, a dog ran out in front of the motorcycle, causing the woman to lose control of it.
First responders took the woman to the hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.