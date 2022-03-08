Police: Woman in serious condition after New Town area shooting

The suspected shooter was last seen heading north on Tyler Street. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night.

Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A fight began in the street about ten minutes before the shooting, investigators determined by speaking to witnesses. An unknown man wearing a white tank top and black shorts allegedly walked up and began shooting, hitting the victim. The suspect was last seen heading north on Tyler Street, officials said.

The cause of the fight and the shooting is unknown, at this time.