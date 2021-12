JSO says the adult woman was found shot in the leg near 100 West 22nd Street. Police say there is no threat to the public.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sherriff's office says there is no threat to the public on Friday night after a woman was shot in the leg. The incident occurred near West 22nd Street in Jacksonville.

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said it could not provide information on the suspect at this time.