Woman in her 60's killed Monday morning while speeding in Oceanway, airbag did not deploy

JSO said around 6:45 a.m. Monday a woman crashed a Ford Fiesta into a parked car on Sacha Road, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, a woman in her 60’s was driving north on Sacha Road in a Ford Fiesta. She was speeding and lost control, hitting a parked car on the shoulder, then rolled over, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened near the 12300 block of Sacha Road.

The airbag in the Fiesta did not deploy. No one was in the parked vehicle, police said.

JFRD and patrol officers responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. She lived in the nearby neighborhood and was by herself at the time. No one else was injured, according to JSO.

Officers said she was speeding. They do not know if she was wearing a seat belt or not. JSO said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to find out the exact cause of death after the autopsy.

This marks the 97th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.