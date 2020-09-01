JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by two vehicles while walking outside a crosswalk on the Westside Wednesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at about 7:15 p.m., Jeanette Voltaire, 32, was crossing the westbound lanes of State Road 228 east of Chaffee Road when she went into the right turn lane. That's when she was struck by a GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound and was in the middle of switching into the right turn lane, FHP said. Voltaire was thrown into the right travel lane where she was driven over by a Dodge Ram that was traveling behind the Yukon.

Both vehicles stopped at the scene and a witness dragged Voltaire from the center travel lane and to the right shoulder.

Voltaire was rushed to UF Health Jacksonville where FHP says she remains in critical condition.