Woman helps Middleburg family whose house was destroyed by fire

Hannah Gibbs says the fire killed the family’s dogs, and three of the four people inside were intubated because of smoke inhalation.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A home in Middleburg was damaged by a fire Sunday night while a family was sleeping inside.

A grandmother, a mother and her two daughters were in the house at the time of the fire.

The grandmother, identified as Sam, the mother, identified as Jessica, and one of the daughters were all treated for smoke inhalation, according to the family friend. In addition, the fire killed the family's dog.

“Everyone was asleep. Nobody was awake during that time," family friend Hannah Gibbs said. "Sam, Jessica’s mom, woke up and noticed all the smoke around her. There was probably 3 feet of smoke in the house already. Sam ran out and all the dogs perished by then."

Gibbs says that’s when Sam and Jessica got the kids and escaped from the home.

“The fire marshal came and investigated the situation they had to put Jess and her mom, and her six-month-old baby in intubation and they kept Lily overnight," said Gibbs.

Gibbs says they still aren’t sure what caused the fire.

Days later, the family is doing better and Gibbs is finding ways to help get this family back on their feet.