Neighbors heard gunfire on Jacksonville's Southside, two teenagers found with gunshot wounds

Yesterday evening, police went to the Southwind Villas Apartments in reference to two people shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriffs office says they were dispatched to the 8700 block of Newton Rd. Upon arrival they located two juveniles who had been shot.

The police report says when officers arrived, they found a girl laying on her stomach with an apparent gunshot wound to her thighs and they also found another juvenile who was shot.

Police says both victims were sent to the hospital and are stable. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that prior to the shooting, an altercation occurred.

Lashelle Frye says she was visiting a relative and when she was on her way out of the door she saw a big group of kids who were arguing. Shortly after she says she heard about eight gun shots.

"I heard the yelling went outside and I didn’t see anything until I got in my car and I drove down closer to the Boys and Girls club here. But as I did a U-turn around, we could hear the shots from me turning my car back around and trying to get out of the way," said Frye.

Frye said it was scary to hear the gun shots and believes its time for the gun violence to stop.

"I think here is just a different level, like we get into an altercation and this is how we resolve it. They are missing that important substance of how to go about resolving controversy with one another," said Frye.

First Coast News also spoke with Wyatt Parlette, Vice President of Operations for The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

Parlette says their organization partnered with the Jacksonville Housing Authority who manages the Southwind Villas Apartments and has a center on Newton Road.

He says they serve around 70 kids at the location and will continue to make it their goal to provide a safe place for the youth.

“Anytime we hear about violence with the young people in the communities we serve. We are always deeply sadden by this and we think that our mission to work with these young people and when you look back at the violence that’s why we are here. We are here to provide a safe place for the young people," said Parlette.

Police says the suspect is unknown and still outstanding. They are asking the community if the know anything to call crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and you can remain anonymous.