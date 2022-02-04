Woman found dead in Mandarin home, investigators believe foul play involved

A woman in her 50's was found dead in her home by a family member, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating what they believe to be a homicide in the Mandarin area on Saturday night.

A woman in her 50's was found dead in her home by a family member, police said. The family member was concerned after not being able to reach her and went over to check on her.

Police responded to the 10400 block of Big Tree Circle West, near the YMCA, around 7:05 p.m..

The home was found in disarray, JSO said. They are investigating her death as a homicide and believe foul play was involved.

It is unclear, at this time, if she died on Friday or Saturday, police said. An autopsy still need to be performed.

Investigators do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.