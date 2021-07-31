Woman found dead in Jacksonville home, firefighters discover fire damage

The cause of the woman's death and the case of the fire are not known at this time. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a woman early Saturday morning in the Lake Forest Hills area.

At about 4:30 a.m., the JFRD responded to the 1600 block of Gandy Street in regards to a person needing assistance, according to the JSO. When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in her 60s who was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters discovered what appeared to be fire damage in the kitchen area of the home. The fire appears to have happened at some point in the night, the JSO said.

The cause of the woman's death and the case of the fire are not known at this time. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

The State Fire Marshals and JSO's Homicide Unit are investigating the fire.