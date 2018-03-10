The semi-nude body of a woman was found in Dunn Creek on Jacksonville's Northside Monday. Police are now investigating the case as a possible murder.

On Monday, a witness named Jason Cain had gone to the creek along Zoo Parkway to get bait to go fishing at around 8 a.m. when he found the body of a woman clad only in a bikini top that had been pulled down. Our media partners at Florida Times Union identified the woman as 31-year-old Dana Renee Danson.

"I could see somebody laying there and I'm kind of like, 'alright, whatever, maybe she's just laying there. I'm going to walk around her, I won't bother her.' I keep walking, and by the time I get to the edge of the water, I noticed she didn't have any clothes on and I'm like 'OK, well something ain't right,'" Cain said describing the scene, immediately calling the police.

The officer who wrote the JSO report wrote, "I noticed there was water on the victim's belly. Currently the tide was low away from the victim. When the tide is high, the water covers most of the area past where the victim was found."

Danson has several drug and prostitution charges on her record. First Coast News reached out to family members who did not comment.

Cain said, "No matter what you've done in your past, or what you do, or if you've done any wrong to anybody, nobody deserves that."

Cause of death is still unknown, and the case is an undetermined death which is being investigated as a possible murder. JSO could not confirm whether her prostitution charges were related to this case. The investigation is ongoing.

