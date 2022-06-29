Deputies: Woman escapes after being held hostage, 'battered' by ex-husband

On Tuesday morning, a woman showed up at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reporting she had just escaped from being held captive by her ex-husband.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early on Tuesday morning, a woman showed up at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reporting she had just escaped from being held captive by her ex-husband.

PCSO made a Facebook post, detailing a woman's escape after she arrived at the sheriff's office around 3:43 a.m.. The woman said she went to their formerly shared East Palatka home on Monday afternoon. The victim was going to pick up her pet after being told the animal would be killed otherwise.

When she arrived at the home, the woman was forced inside at gunpoint, she told deputies.

She was restrained and held hostage. Throughout the day and into the evening, her ex-husband allegedly "battered" her multiple times, the victim told officials. When she was allowed to use the restroom without restraints, the pair got into a struggle, leading to the suspect's gun going off several times. He was reportedly shot in the foot before putting his ex-wife back in restraints.

Eventually, the suspect passed out. The woman quickly cut her restraints with a knife, grabbed the gun and ran. She explained to deputies that her ex-husband had damaged her phone so she not call law enforcement right away. Instead, she went home before a friend brought her to PCSO to report the incident.

Investigators secured a search and arrest warrant. SWAT was called to serve the warrant at the home, officials said. Law enforcement called for the suspect to come out several times but received no response. Officials entered the home and found the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.