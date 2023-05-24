Woman seriously injured after shooting, Jacksonville police say

Officers responded to a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman in her 20's with life threatening injuries from a single gunshot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot early on Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville police.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman in her 20's with life threatening injuries from a single gunshot. Investigators believe the victim was dropped off at the hospital by two people, according to officers.

It is unknown where the shooting occurred.