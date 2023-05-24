Woman seriously injured after shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot early on Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville police.
Officers responded to a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman in her 20's with life threatening injuries from a single gunshot. Investigators believe the victim was dropped off at the hospital by two people, according to officers.
It is unknown where the shooting occurred.
This is an active investigation. If you have any information about the incident, please call 904-630-0500 or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.