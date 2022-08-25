Police: Woman drives herself to hospital after she was shot in chest on North Main Street

A woman was sitting in her car with one other person when a man walked up to the car and shot her in the chest on Thursday morning, investigators said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering after a Thursday morning shooting on North Main Street, according to officials.

A woman was sitting in her car with one other person when a man walked up to the car and shot her in the chest, investigators said. She was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street.

The woman was able to drive herself to the hospital, despite her injuries. She is expected to be OK, officers said. The second person in the car was not injured.