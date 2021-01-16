Woman, 2 dogs rescued from sinking sailboat in Shell Key

The 32-foot boat was towed in Saturday after St. Petersburg watchstanders received a call from the sailboat and began developing a plan with the woman.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a woman and her two dogs after their sailboat began taking on water near Shell Key.

The 32-foot boat was towed in Saturday after St. Petersburg watchstanders received a call from the sailboat and began developing a plan with the woman.

“Our crews are highly trained to assist boaters in distress despite the weather conditions," said Capt. Matthew A. Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. "We're happy we were able to bring that person back home safely but want to remind the public to exercise extreme caution when out on the water."

Coast Guard members want to remind the public to always have the proper safety flotation devices onboard, a VHF-FM radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to help their crews respond in your time of need.