A woman died Saturday night after being injured in a crash located on private property in the Jacksonville Farms/Terrace area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 12000 block of Rosetta Road. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Shortly after getting to the hospital, the woman died from her injuries, according to police.

JSO's Traffic Homicide team and Crime Scene units are investigating the incident.