Fatal car crash on I-95 leaves Jacksonville woman dead, 11-year-old boy seriously injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has died and an 11-year-old boy is suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 95 Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash report states a bronze SUV was traveling southbound on I-95 at Golfair Boulevard at 3:21 p.m. when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway and impacted a tree. The report also reveals that both the woman and boy were not wearing seatbelts before the crash occurred.

The 45-year-old woman who was the driver and the boy, the passenger, were both taken to a local hospital in Jacksonville where the woman was pronounced dead.