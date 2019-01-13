A woman is dead after a house fire broke out early Sunday morning on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they got a call about the fire around 1:13 a.m. about the fire in the 6400 block of North Diamond Leaf Court. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded.

When they arrived, JFRD found a woman inside of the home and transported her to the hospital where she later died.

She was the only one in the home at the time.

At this time, what started the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, along with JSO's Homicide Unit.