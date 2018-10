A woman has died after an early morning trailer fire on the Southside Thursday.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) said they got a call about the fire at the 4500 block of Victor Street around 7:30 a.m. JFRD said it completely engulfed the trailer.

Here’s a picture of the fire and smoke taken by a neighbor @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/qe5b0nRJvL — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) October 18, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the woman was pulled from the fire. She was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries but later died at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is what our crews faced when they arrived at Victor Street this am....courageous work to quickly find a person who was inside this building, and strong work to extinguish this rapidly. pic.twitter.com/jSJPofnKN5 — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 18, 2018

