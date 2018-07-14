A woman died early Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building on the Jacksonville University campus.

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding westbound on Merrill Road at around 1:30 a.m. and did not stop at the JU campus gate, crashing into a university building.

Two occupants were trapped and injured inside the car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The driver, a woman, was dead at the scene, said JSO. A male occupant was extricated by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on campus was injured.

Traffic Homicide is currently investigating the crash.

