CLAY COUNTY — It was a scary moment for Alis Muntain of Orange Park. She was shopping for cat food and litter when a teenager approached her in the store Tuesday night.

She says a teenage boy threatened her saying, “I want you to have sex with me, I have a knife in my pocket.”

She detailed the ordeal in a Facebook post.

She says after the boy confronted her, a man nearby was legally carrying a concealed weapon.

He bought her time to run away from the boy. After he tried chasing after Muntain, he left the store. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 1400 block of CR 220 where they found the boy.

According to a police report, the 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Muntain’s post got over a thousand shares and reactions.

Muntain was unavailable for an interview but she says she was grateful for the man’s help.

The suspect is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Jacksonville.

