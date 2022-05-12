According to the sheriff's office, the man and woman took fentanyl together before the woman went missing.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office are searching for any information about a missing woman who they believe is dead.

Alyssa Ciccarelli was first reported missing on April 23. Through an investigation, detectives found that Ciccarelli on April 17 left the Holiday Hotel in Port Richey to meet with 39-year-old Scott Quinn for a drug deal, the sheriff's office reports.

Quinn initially told detectives that he saw the woman at Embassy Food & Gas but left after, deputies say. Detectives were reportedly able to find items believed to belong to Ciccarelli after searching the area of Cherry Creek Lane on May 10.

But after speaking with the 39-year-old again, deputies say he told detectives that he and Ciccarelli used fentanyl together in the woods near Cherry Creek Lane on April 17. Quinn reportedly told detectives that Ciccarelli was "nodded out."

Deputies say this was when Quinn decided to steal many of Ciccarelli's belongings and left the area — also leaving the woman.

The next morning, Quinn returned to the area only to find Ciccarelli dead, according to the sheriff's office. The agency went on to say the man didn't try to contact law enforcement.

Instead, Quinn said he placed the woman inside a nearby dumpster before throwing away more of her belongings, deputies explained. He also reportedly pawned some of Ciccarelli's belonging that he stole.

Quinn was arrested on several charges including tampering with physical evidence, false verification of ownership, dealing in stolen property, false information to law enforcement during a missing persons investigation and grand theft.

Deputies say he was already in the Land O' Lakes Detention Center for charges unrelated to this case.

There is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the agency at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online here.

"If you or a loved one is facing a challenge such as drug use or addiction, mental health challenges, houselessness and more, there is help available," the sheriff's office wrote in a media alert.