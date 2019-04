An elderly woman died in a house fire in the Mayport area Monday evening, a source First Coast News.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire around 4:48 p.m. They called the situation under control by 5:02 p.m.

A source told First Coast News the fire likely originated on the woman's bed.

It is not clear what started the fire, or who else was inside the home at the time.

First Coast News will update this story as it develops.