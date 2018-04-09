A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after her vehicle hit a power pole at 10700 Baymeadows Road in the Southside, Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:22 a.m. in reference to a single car crash where JSO found the woman trapped inside the vehicle. She was removed by fire rescue and transported to a local hospital.

The crash caused a temporary power outage, prompting JEA to arrive to the scene.

Traffic Homicide remains on scene and JEA has since left.

