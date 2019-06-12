A 20-year-old Atlantic Beach woman was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter almost seven months after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 near University Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Haven Renee Vaughn was charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI property damage, on top of her recent DUI manslaughter charge. She remains behind bars on $70,000 bail, according to Duval County jail records.

Investigators said 23-year-old Nicholas Reid was riding with a 19-year-old friend just before 1:30 a.m. May 17 when the crash occurred. The two were driving a Dodge Avenger north on I-95 when a Nissan Altima going the wrong way hit them in the left lane, the Highway Patrol said.

The 19-year-old and Vaughn had minor injuries, but Reid died, the Highway Patrol said.

Following lab results, Vaughn was arrested late Tuesday on the charges.