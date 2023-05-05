'She is going to pay for it': Mother finds solace in arrest of woman charged with homicide of late daughter

36-year-old Tabitha Bucher is in jail Friday, charged with vehicular homicide for a Dec. 2022 head-on collision that killed 20-year-old Allie Mason.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — 36-year-old Tabitha Bucher was arrested Friday and taken in the Glynn County jail. She is charged with vehicular homicide for a Dec. 2022 head-on collision that killed 20-year-old Allie Mason.

First Coast News first brought you this story in March when Mason's family was calling for an arrest. Now, almost five months later, they say they finally feel relief.

"I'm just glad that everyone will know who she is, what she's done, and that she is going to pay for it," Allie Mason's mom, Sherri Mason said.

Bucher is charged with first degree vehicular homicide for a December 14, 2022 head-on collision that occurred on Georgia Highway 32, near mile marker seven in Glynn County.

The crash report from Georgia State Patrol says Mason was driving a black Honda Civic eastbound when Bucher, driving a Red Volkswagen Jetta westbound swerved into the eastbound lane, hitting Mason's car head-on.

"She crossed the line and hit my daughter and flipped my daughter's car and she died instantly," Mason said.

The crash report says Bucher was speeding. Mason says Allie's car was unrecognizable. Bucher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Her, I have no sympathy for. She made a conscious choice when she drove that day and I just feel like she should have to live with it for the rest of her life. I would like to send her an 8x10 picture of my daughter for her to look at every day and see what I lost," Mason said. "She did the crime, she should have to do the time."

It took almost five months for Bucher's arrest, pending Georgia State Patrol's investigation. She was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center Thursday and is being held without bond.

"We've struggled a lot, knowing that our child is never going to get to graduate college, get married, have children or anything again. And we're still finding it hard to believe that she's not ever going to walk through our door again and come see us," Mason said.