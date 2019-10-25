It can be very difficult changing a squirming baby. Now imagine how much more difficult it is when changing a teen or adult with serious and complex medical issues.

Wolfson Children's Hospital in Downtown Jacksonville has installed an adult-sized changing table, giving families of patients privacy and dignity.

The table is located inside a single-unit bathroom in a hallway connecting Wolfson Children's and Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville. It folds down from the wall and has a remote control allowing users to easily move it up or down to transfer someone on and off the table.

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and the Wolfson Children's Critical Care Tower will also get a new special-needs changing table for adults and teens. That's set to open in early 2021.

In July, an emergency ordinance set forth by Councilman Danny Becton was passed which requires some businesses with public restrooms in Jacksonville to install adult changing tables.

Businesses like theaters, restaurants, convention centers and stadiums undergoing new construction or renovations over 50-percent will have to install an adult changing table by Jan. 1.

Pressalit Care 1000 Adult Changing Table by max-ability.com

max-ability.com