JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A hit-and-run in Jacksonville Beach Tuesday morning is catching the attention of police and the man whose security camera caught it all.

"Kind of expecting the worst," he told First Coast News. "I thought somebody might be seriously injured. It was pretty loud."

The witness did not want to be identified, but says he heard the crash around 6:30 a.m.

After the woman was hit, she can be heard asking her husband to call 911.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car, a gray Charger, appeared to speed up before hitting both bikes.

"The car looked like it had a lot of speed," the witness said.

He told us he's seen close calls at the intersection of 1st Street and 6th Avenue South before, with people not stopping at the stop sign. First Coast News cameras caught one driver failing to make a complete stop.

"It happens very frequently," he said. "It also happens frequently with cyclists. They almost never stop."

The cyclists were riding in the bike lane but were going against traffic. The witness tells us, in this case, it may have helped the couple who were able to see the car coming.

"She happened to see the vehicle approaching and I think that may have saved her from more serious injury," he said.

The witness spoke with the woman's husband who said she is recovering with an ankle injury and bruising on her elbow. Her husband was not hurt.

Jax Beach Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run of a cyclist witnesses say appeared intentional.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department