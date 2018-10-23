JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 15-year-old remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing Dunn Avenue Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says Michael Chaco,15, was trying to cross Dunn Avenue around 7 a.m. to get to a bus stop on the north side of the street. The police report says Chaco entered into the path of a Jeep when he was hit. The driver did immediately stop and check on the teen.

“He was crossing this way and kind of seen him last minute and tried to stop and then just hit him, just like that. It’s when you see stuff like that, it’s hard to get it out of your head," said Kevin Townsend.

Townsend was walking down the sidewalk waiting for this Plasma shop to open up when he saw Chaco get hit while crossing. Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was on his way to meet his friend at a nearby bus stop down the street.

“This is the busiest avenue in the city right now," Townsend said.

Five lanes wide with cars all throughout the day. Townsend says many like Edward Gildehaus are left getting off area buses and then dodging traffic to get across the street to the plasma center and other businesses.

“They expect you to get off the bus, hit that light up there and come back through here. That’s not enough time to get where you’re supposed to be going," Gilderhaus said.

First Coast News noticed a handful of people crossing during the interview.

Both Townsend and Gildehaus are asking the city of Jacksonville for a change.

“If they put crosswalks in front of these bus stops with lights on it, it wouldn’t be no problem,” Townsend said.

The closest crosswalks to either of the bus stops near the scene of the accident is approximately two-tenths of a mile to Duval Road and about a half a mile to Pines Estates Drive.

“We really need to improve our infrastructure in the city and make sure that we keep kids safe on their way to school, this should not be a problem," Townsend said.

Business owners also mentioned poor lighting, a few lights only visible on one side of the street.

This is actually the second crash Townsend’s seen in less than a month along the same stretch of Dunn Avenue.

“We really got to make some changes here for the sake of the kids.“

© 2018 WTLV