Without water pressure for 24 hours, Baldwin knew it could lean on its unique local market

It's going to be a few more days before neighbors can drink the water without boiling it first.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The taps are flowing again in Baldwin after a water outage that stretched over two days.

However, it's going to be a few more days before neighbors can drink the water without boiling it first. Neighbors told First Coast News it's been an inconvenience but has been manageable thanks to the Baldwin Market.

“If you ever come to the Baldwin Market and you’re not satisfied, I’m Larry, please find me we’ll fix it," store assistant manager, Larry Phillips, said.

The market's shelves were stocked with water this week.

“We were over prepared, even though we didn’t expect it, we could have handled a fluctuation of traffic had we needed to provide water or ice," Phillips said.

A pipe break Monday left Baldwin without water pressure for more than 24 hours.

“We’re very fortunate to have it, we really are. We know it’s here we know we have to support it," Phillips said.

Mayor Sean Lynch started the market five years ago after Baldwin went a year without a grocery store.

“A lot of us, this is all we have we don’t have the means to either go to IGA in Whitehouse or Macclenny for the grocery stores there,” cashier and Baldwin neighbor, Charlotte Dobbs, said.

The market is owned by the town and its people stock the shelves and cash you out.

“We want our customers here in Baldwin to be able to get everything they need at the Baldwin Market,” Phillips said.

Baldwin is under a boil water advisory for two to three days.